Have A Special Valentine?

January 25, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: abc7ny.com, name a roach, the bronx zoo, wabc-tv new york city

Why spend your money on the same old, same old card and a box of chocolates? Nothing says or hisses love more than naming your special sweetie after one of these creatures. In fact, the world famous Bronx Zoo has been doing this for the past 6 years and it’s wildly popular. For both those who are in love and for those who compliment their ex by referring to them as a cockroach. You know the old saying, cockroaches and Keith Richards will be the only one’s to survive a nuclear blast. Love? Maybe not so much.

Thanks to WABC-TV in New York for the story HERE.

Have a great day and only 20 days until Valentine’s Day. I’m pretty sure the cockroaches at the zoo will still be crawling around.

 

