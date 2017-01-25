The Daily Cut: The Clash “London Calling”

The Clash: “London Calling”

ALBUM: London Calling

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Joe Strummer, Mick Jones

The band’s biggest British hit during the time it existed, it reached number-11 there, but didn’t chart here.

In a 1991 interview, the late Joe Strummer recalled coming up for the idea for “London Calling” while standing in Soho on a day it was filled with people who’d come from all over Britain for an England-Scotland soccer match. He says he didn’t get the lyrics quite right, though, till he played the song to his writing partner Mick Jones. “I started to think about London in a strange way, and I had the tune going in my head. And the first set of lyrics I put to it, they were off the beam. And I played it to Mick and he said he loved the song. And then he tapped the lyric sheet with his finger and he went, ‘Rewrite that.’ And I understood what he meant, that the song had become more than what I had first considered it as. And, like, he told me to wrote the message that we were going to call out around the world.”

Today (January 25th) is the 62nd birthday of original Clash drummer Terry Chimes, who’d left the band by the time “London Calling” was recorded.