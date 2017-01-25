The Daily Cut: The Clash “London Calling”

January 25, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Joe Strummer, London Calling, Mick Jones, Terry Chimes, The Clash, The Daily Cut

The Clash: “London Calling”

ALBUM: London Calling

YEAR: 1979

WRITERS: Joe Strummer, Mick Jones

The band’s biggest British hit during the time it existed, it reached number-11 there, but didn’t chart here.

In a 1991 interview, the late Joe Strummer recalled coming up for the idea for “London Calling” while standing in Soho on a day it was filled with people who’d come from all over Britain for an England-Scotland soccer match. He says he didn’t get the lyrics quite right, though, till he played the song to his writing partner Mick Jones. “I started to think about London in a strange way, and I had the tune going in my head. And the first set of lyrics I put to it, they were off the beam. And I played it to Mick and he said he loved the song. And then he tapped the lyric sheet with his finger and he went, ‘Rewrite that.’ And I understood what he meant, that the song had become more than what I had first considered it as. And, like, he told me to wrote the message that we were going to call out around the world.”

Today (January 25th) is the 62nd birthday of original Clash drummer Terry Chimes, who’d left the band by the time “London Calling” was recorded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live