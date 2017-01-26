Chickenfoot Announce ‘Best + Live’ Compilation

By Radio.com Staff

Supergroup Chickenfoot have announced a new album called Best + Live.

As the title implies the new release compiles the group’s best original songs and covers plus a live concert recording. The album also features the previously unreleased track “Divine Termination.”

Related: Sammy Hagar Birthday Turns into All-Star Jam

Chickenfoot is comprised of singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen), and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

“Listening to this collection of songs from the ‘Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a band. The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It’s almost like visual music — you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs,” said Hagar in a statement.

Check out the full tracklist for Best + Live below.

CD1 – Best Of

01. Divine Termination

02. Soap On A Rope

03. Sexy Little Thing

04. Oh Yeah

05. Get It Up

06. Future In The Past

07. Big Foot

08. Different Devil

09. Lighten Up

10. Dubai Blues

11. Something Going Wrong

Bonus Live Tracks

12. Highway Star

13. Bad Motor Scooter

14. My Generation

CD2 – Live

01. Avenida Revolution

02. Sexy Little Thing

03. Soap On A Rope

04. My Kinda Girl

05. Down The Drain

06. Bitten By The Wolf

07. Oh Yeah

08. Learning To Fall

09. Get It Up

10. Turnin’ Left

11. Future In The Past