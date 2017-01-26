Chickenfoot Announce ‘Best + Live’ Compilation

January 26, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: chickenfoot, sammy hagar

By Radio.com Staff

Supergroup Chickenfoot have announced a new album called Best + Live.

As the title implies the new release compiles the group’s best original songs and covers plus a live concert recording. The album also features the previously unreleased track “Divine Termination.”

Related: Sammy Hagar Birthday Turns into All-Star Jam

Chickenfoot is comprised of singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Joe Satriani, bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen), and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

“Listening to this collection of songs from the ‘Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a band. The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It’s almost like visual music — you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs,” said Hagar in a statement.

Check out the full tracklist for Best + Live below.

CD1 – Best Of
01. Divine Termination
02. Soap On A Rope
03. Sexy Little Thing
04. Oh Yeah
05. Get It Up
06. Future In The Past
07. Big Foot
08. Different Devil
09. Lighten Up
10. Dubai Blues
11. Something Going Wrong

Bonus Live Tracks
12. Highway Star
13. Bad Motor Scooter
14. My Generation

CD2 – Live
01. Avenida Revolution
02. Sexy Little Thing
03. Soap On A Rope
04. My Kinda Girl
05. Down The Drain
06. Bitten By The Wolf
07. Oh Yeah
08. Learning To Fall
09. Get It Up
10. Turnin’ Left
11. Future In The Past

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live