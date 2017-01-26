TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Eddie Van Halen celebrates his 62nd birthday today (January 26th).

In 2007, Eddie won for Best Music at the annual Adult Video News Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. What was the name of the porn flick he scored? a) The Wild Life

b) Hot for Teacher

c) OU812

d) Sacred Sin

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-ZZ Top performs during half-time of the Super Bowl.

1977-Fleetwood Mac co-founder and guitarist Peter Green is committed to a London mental institution after shooting at his accountant with an air rifle. The man was attempting to deliver a £30,000 royalty check which Green refused to accept.

1970-Simon & Garfunkel release the Bridge Over Troubled Water album.

1967-Mick Jagger sees Jimi Hendrix play in London and calls it “the most sexual thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

BIRTHDAYS