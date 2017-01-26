In 2007, Eddie won for Best Music at the annual Adult Video News Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. What was the name of the porn flick he scored?
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Eddie Van Halen celebrates his 62nd birthday today (January 26th).
In 2007, Eddie won for Best Music at the annual Adult Video News Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. What was the name of the porn flick he scored?
a) The Wild Life
b) Hot for Teacher
c) OU812
d) Sacred Sin
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
1997-ZZ Top performs during half-time of the Super Bowl.
1977-Fleetwood Mac co-founder and guitarist Peter Green is committed to a London mental institution after shooting at his accountant with an air rifle. The man was attempting to deliver a £30,000 royalty check which Green refused to accept.
1970-Simon & Garfunkel release the Bridge Over Troubled Water album.
1967-Mick Jagger sees Jimi Hendrix play in London and calls it “the most sexual thing I’ve seen in a long time.”
BIRTHDAYS
Tom Kiefer – 56 years old
Cinderella singer-guitarist. Born 1961.
Eddie Van Halen – 62 years old
The Van Halen guitarist redefined the sound and style of rock guitar. Born 1955.
Paul Pena – Died in 2005
The blues singer wrote the Steve Miller hit “Jet Airliner” and cut his own version on an album that was recorded in 1973, but went unreleased until 2000. Susan Tedeschi covered his “Gonna Move” on her album Wait for Me. He died October 1st, 2005 of complications from pancreatitis and diabetes at 55. Born 1950.
TRIVIA ANSWER
d) Sacred Sin