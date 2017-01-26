Joe Thomas Says If Asked, He’d Tell Browns To Draft Pass Rusher At 1

With his team holding the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Joe Thomas knows how he’d like to see the Browns spend it.

In an interview with Dan Patrick on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’ Thursday, Thomas was asked where he thinks the Browns should go when they go on the clock April 27.

“You want to go defense,” Thomas told Patrick. “I think you need to get a pass rusher.”

Last year Thomas felt the Browns should’ve taken a quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Ultimately the front office traded it to Philadelphia, who selected Carson Wentz. The Eagles went 7-9 with Wentz starting all 16 games. He broke the NFL’s record for completions by a rookie while throwing to a supporting cast that was inconsistent at best.

So why not campaign for a QB this year?

“I think you’ve got to be careful reaching for a quarterback at No. 1 because if they fail, they don’t help your team at all. Whereas if you pick a defensive lineman and they don’t live up to the hype, you can still find a place to get them on the field and to have an impact,” Thomas said. “We’re a team that, we need guys who can come in and start and contribute. That’s the risk of taking a quarterback.”

The Browns’ defense ranked near the bottom in just about every statistical category and finished ranked 31st overall in 2015, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by Thomas.

Thomas will appear in his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl Sunday in Orlando and he participated in one of the new events this week leading up to the game – dodgeball. Thomas didn’t spoil the outcome in his conversation with Patrick but he provided a hint as to how he fared.

“I don’t want to give anything away but I was eliminated pretty quickly,” Thomas said.

Thomas has never played in a playoff game in his 10 NFL seasons and the Browns have gone 48-112 without him missing a single snap since being selected third overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.