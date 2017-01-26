The Daily Cut: Van Halen “Runnin’ with the Devil”

January 26, 2017 8:39 AM
Van Halen: “Runnin’ with the Devil”

ALBUM: Van Halen

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS:  Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth, Alex Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen

The second single off their debut album, it peaked at number-83 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Singer David Lee Roth says “Runnin’ with the Devil” was written in response to a trend that was taking place in rock at the time — respectability. ”It was kind of smoothing out and it was becoming, in a certain respect, correct — the whole idea of the guys in Journey not wanting to be pictured smoking a cigarette, or what have you. And in direct response, I came out screaming, ‘Nobody rules these streets at night but me and I’m runnin’ with the devil [laughs] and I’m on fire’ [laughs] and just upset the whole birthday party. The kids loved it. [laughs] The parents flipped. [laughs]”

Eddie Van Halen turns 62 years old today.

