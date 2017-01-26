The Musical Box 2017 at Playhouse Square

WHEN: Thursday, February 16th

WHERE: State Theatre Playhouse Square

The Musical Box, internationally acclaimed for its historical reenactment of early Genesis’ works, is returning to Playhouse Square to perform Selling England by the Pound, the emblematic 1973 show that made Genesis and Peter Gabriel attain rockstar status, enjoying to this day a cult following from nostalgic and young music lovers alike.

With Peter Gabriel’s famous theatrics and Genesis’ unique musicianship, the band’s artistry would produce some of the most iconic images and sounds of the progressive rock era, such as the mythic 23 minutes longSupper’s Ready, considered as one of the most Intense live experience ever created.

Exclusively Licensed by Peter Gabriel and Genesis, The Musical Box had performed for more than a million spectators worldwide in some of the most prestigious venues such as the London Royal Albert Hall, and had the privilege of receiving Phil Collins and Steve Hackett from Genesis as performing guests. With its quest for authenticity, The Musical Box is often cited as the best interpretation group in the world, proving the relevance of

performing contemporary classics.