Today’s Question: Twenty years ago today (January 27th, 1997), Eric Clapton won for Favorite Pop/Rock Artist at the American Music Awards.

Nearly a month later, Clapton won a pair of Grammy Awards for his recording of “Change the World.” What movie did he record that song for? a) Dragonheart

b) Phenomenon

c) Stealing Beauty

d) Ghosts of Mississippi

2005-U2 singer Bono travels to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland with former president Bill Clinton, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates and British prime minister Tony Blair

2004-Sting is nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for “You Will Be My Ain True Love” from Cold Mountain. It’s the third time he’s nominated. Other nominees include Elvis Costello and T-Bone Burnett for “Scarlet Tide,” also from Cold Mountain, and Annie Lennox for “Into the West” from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

2000-Metallica‘s Garage Inc. covers album is certified five-times platinum.

1981-David Bowie signs a five-year, $10-million contract with EMI Records.

1979-The Doobie Brothers sing “What a Fool Believes” on Saturday Night Live.

1975-Ringo Starr releases the double-A-sided single “No No Song” and “Snookeroo.” It becomes the last in a string of seven consecutive Top 10 singles for Ringo.

1970-John Lennon writes and records “Instant Karma.” Phil Spector produces the Abbey Road session, with George Harrison on lead guitar and Billy Preston on electric piano.

1967-The Beatles re-sign with EMI Records in a nine-year worldwide deal.

1964-A week after Capitol releases Meet The Beatles, Vee-Jay Records issues Introducing The Beatles, a collection of older material by the band.

