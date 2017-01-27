Cleveland Honors Officer David Fahey

I’m sorry if I’m bumming you out with this post on a Friday but how Cleveland is this? And didn’t know a thing about “Sea of Blue”. As you’ll read HERE what a wonderful organization that benefits those who serve and protect, and their families. Being friendly with quite a few who are on the Avon Fire and Police Department where I live, they both have what is referred to as “The Fund”. For exact purposes like these. And I don’t care how great your benefits are when someone passes, especially at this early age, there are expenses. So if you wish to donate by buying a shirt from seaofblue.us, or stopping by the Luna Team Shop in Berea that would be cool. Think your thoughts and prayers, good vibes and wishes sent to the Fahey family would be appreciated too. And thanks for listening or reading.

Also thanks to Fox 8 for all of the details listed

Organizers want hundreds to show support to fallen officer’s family