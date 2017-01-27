The Daily Cut: Pink Floyd “Us and Them”

Pink Floyd: “Us and Them”

ALBUM: The Dark Side of the Moon

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Richard Wright, Roger Waters

Released as the second single from The Dark Side of the Moon in the U.S., it “bubbled under” the Billboard Hot 100 at number-101 for three weeks in March 1974, according to Wikipedia.

Before embarking on his own Project, recording engineer Alan Parsons was responsible for helping to achieve some of the incredible sounds on Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon. He explained that on “Us and Them,” getting the effects they wanted would have been way simpler if they’d only waited for the digital era to do it. ”The engineering contribution to that is obvious in the form of the echo on the voice. That was achieved with some difficulty in the days of pre-digital electronics. These days it’s the easiest thing in the world to feed the sound into a digital box of tricks and out comes that same sound anything up to twenty seconds later. But in 1972, that was quite a difficult thing to do. The only way that could be achieved was with a tape machine. It took a long time to get everything lined up and working, because when you slow down the speed of an analog tape recorder all the alignment goes haywire. And so we spent a long time lining everything up, getting that right.”

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason turns 73 today.