Classic Rock Almanac January 28, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Jefferson Airplane co-founder and guitarist Paul Kantner dies of multiple organ failure. He was 74.

2004-Aerosmith visit NASA headquarters in Houston to film scenes for their Super Bowl pre-game performance. They tour the facility and talk to astronaut Mike Foale and cosmonaut Alexander Kaleri, who are aboard the International Space Station, 240 miles above the Earth.

2001-Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘N Sync, Nelly and Mary J. Blige perform during half-time at Super Bowl 35 in Tampa, Florida.

1982-Jackson Browne and his second wife, Lynne Sweeney, have their first child, who they name Ryan Daniel Browne.

1974-Paul McCartney and Wings release “Jet” as a single. It will peak at number-seven, although by the time it gets there it will have a different B-side. The initial pressing features “Mamunia,” but three weeks later “Let Me Roll It” replaces it

1969-The Beatles record both sides of their next single — “Get Back” and “Don’t Let Me Down” — at Apple’s basement studios in London.

1965-The Who make their first appearance on Britain’s Ready Steady Go! T-V show.

BIRTHDAYS