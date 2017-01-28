Classic Rock Almanac January 28, 2017

January 28, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Aerosmith, classic rock almanac, Dick Taylor, Jefferson Airplane, Paul Kantner

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Jefferson Airplane co-founder and guitarist Paul Kantner dies of multiple organ failure. He was 74.

2004-Aerosmith visit NASA headquarters in Houston to film scenes for their Super Bowl pre-game performance. They tour the facility and talk to astronaut Mike Foale and cosmonaut Alexander Kaleri, who are aboard the International Space Station, 240 miles above the Earth.

2001-Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘N Sync, Nelly and Mary J. Blige perform during half-time at Super Bowl 35 in Tampa, Florida.

1982-Jackson Browne and his second wife, Lynne Sweeney, have their first child, who they name Ryan Daniel Browne.

1974-Paul McCartney and Wings release “Jet” as a single. It will peak at number-seven, although by the time it gets there it will have a different B-side. The initial pressing features “Mamunia,” but three weeks later “Let Me Roll It” replaces it

1969-The Beatles record both sides of their next single — “Get Back” and “Don’t Let Me Down” — at Apple’s basement studios in London.

1965-The Who make their first appearance on Britain’s Ready Steady Go! T-V show.

BIRTHDAYS

Brian Keenan – Died in 1985
The drummer was the only non-relative in The Chambers Brothers. The L.A. band’s biggest hit was 1968’s “Time Has Come Today.” The New York native also lived in the U.K. for a time and played with Manfred Mann. He died of a heart attack in 1985. Born 1944.

Dick Taylor – 74 years old
The original Rolling Stones bassist left the band because he wanted to play guitar. He went on to found The Pretty Things. Born 1943.

 

 


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live