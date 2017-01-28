Only 154 More Days Until U2!

January 28, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: cleveland, Innocence and experience Tour, Montreal, U2

I’ve been posting a video a day on my Facebook page, counting down the days until U2 returns to Cleveland!  I am just so excited.  It’s been fun looking at various videos of them, whether it’s official music videos or live stuff.  Fans at the shows capture the best moments, when things just happen seemingly out of the blue.

One of my favorites is from Montreal, the start of the Innocence and Experience Tour in North America from 2015.  Bono invites more than a few people up on stage with the band.  The songs are stirring, but his words at 6’21” are the best.  A young lady is up on stage and is snapping photos.  Bono tells her to “be in the moment.”  Don’t just take a photo of it, be in it, live in it.  He nailed this moment perfectly.  Good words for all of us.

More from Sue
Comments

