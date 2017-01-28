What Do You Mean You Are Stealing My Farm?

Kona Coffee, arguably the finest in the world, grows on the rich volcanic slopes of Hualalai and Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Award winning Mountain Thunder, the largest farm and processing mill is posed to lose everything to California creditor Gemcap for missing one payment when the coffee borer beetle threatened to decimate all of the farmers’ crops.

The family owned farm and mill were literally built from the ground up. Twenty years of sweat equity went into the building of a brand that is known and prized worldwide. At $70/pound their certified organic coffee flies off the shelf. The owner went back to basic farming practices and harvest schedules and reduced the impact of the invasive beetle to a negligible amount.

A cash settlement was offered and rejected by the creditor. Gemcap immediately began foreclosure proceedings after that ONE missed payment resulting in an involuntary chapter 11 bankruptcy and raised the interest rate to 24% on a $3.4 million principal. The lower court appointed a receiver and Mountain Thunder continued to thrive, however the private creditor was not satisfied with the outcome and took it to Federal bankruptcy court. Things went downhill from there.

All of the farm’s income and payables were funneled through a court appointed trustee. Money owed to local farmers for the purchase of raw coffee cherry stopped. The $3.4 million principal grew to $5.5 million in less than a year. A forensic CPA was hired by Mountain Thunder to pour through the ledger now kept by the trustee. Discrepancies to the tune of $680,000 were discovered. The court chose to ignore the findings. A counter suit was filed.

The coffee company continued to show a profit despite the restrictions put on it. Investors were found and a USDA secured loan was approved and a payoff was offered to the creditor through the trustee to no avail. Seems that the creditor had no interest in getting the payoff, they wanted the farm, period. No wonder since the inventory and assets are valued at over $10 million.

A new trustee was appointed by the court in late December. On the job only two weeks she decided that the company was no longer viable, even though it had been showing a profit of over $45,000 a month, and on January 19 announced that the farm and all of its assets would be seized and shut down in three business days.

Without a court order of any kind, the trustee sent her “consultant” to do a final inventory, took possession of the farm and locked the owners out. Trustees appointed by federal bankruptcy court apparently have unlimited authority and the court has absolutely no interest in hearing arguments supporting the theory that the creditor is predatory and their claims are unsubstantiated.

The owners continue to fight to get their farm back but with the court system set up the way it is, that fight is going to be an uphill battle, barefoot, in the snow.

Why should you care about a coffee farm 5,000 miles away? You shouldn’t just care, you should be outraged. The court, overseen by the Justice Department is allowing these types of takeovers to happen every day all over the country. If it can happen to them it can happen to you. The court is a fraternity of attorneys and judges who only want to rubber stamp these cases in favor of the creditors. Chapter 11 is supposed to be a reorganization and chance to reemerge not an opportunity for creditors to swoop in and scoop up.

Mr.Classic is a business consultant for over 30 years.

mr.classic@wncx.com