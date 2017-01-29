Classic Rock Almanac January 29, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Neil Young is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year.

2006-Bryan Adams becomes the first western rock artist to perform in Pakistan — a benefit in Karachi for victims of the October 2005 earthquake there.

1998-Paul Simon‘s musical The Capeman opens on Broadway at the Marquis Theater. Starring Ruben Blades and Marc Anthony, it gets poor reviews and closes on March 28th after 68 performances.

1997-Charlie Daniels‘ A Decade of Hits album goes triple-platinum.

1989-Billy Joel sings the national anthem to start Super Bowl 23.

1983-Stevie Nicks marries Kim Anderson in L-A. They’ll divorce 15 months later.

1978-Guitarist Steve Clark joins Def Leppard.

1975-Elton John gets a gold record for his remake of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.”

1974-Todd Rundgren produces Grand Funk‘s chart-topping remake of “The Loco-Motion.”

1972-Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones join Chuck Berry for three songs during the rock pioneer’s show at the Hollywood Palladium.

1970-Joni Mitchell sings her composition “Woodstock” on A-B-C’s This Is Tom Jones. Paul Anka and comic-impressionist George Kirby also appear.

1970-Johnny Cash‘s Hello, I’m Johnny Cash album goes gold.

1964-The Beatles record “Can’t Buy Me Love” at Pathe Marconi Studios in Paris. The session, scheduled while the band is in town for a two-week concert engagement, also produces “Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand” and “Sie Liebt Dich,” the German-lyric versions, respectively, of “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You.” “Can’t Buy Me Love” becomes the only Beatles chart-topper that was not recorded in England.

1964-Two Lennon-McCartney songs, “Do You Want to Know a Secret” and “Bad to Me,” make up the first U-S single release by Billy J. Kramer & the Dakotas.

BIRTHDAYS

Louie Perez – 64 years old

Drummer-guitarist in Los Lobos, the Mexican-American band from Los Angeles which hit number-one with a cover of “La Bamba” recorded for the Ritchie Valens bio-pic of the same name and has gone on to a long and diverse career. Born 1953.

Max Carl (Gronenthal) – 67 years old

Grand Funk Railroad singer/ex-.38 Special/ex-Jack Mack and the Heart Attack singer-keyboardist-guitarist. Born 1950.

Tommy Ramone (Erdelyi) – Died in 2014

The original drummer in The Ramones was born in Hungary. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was also a songwriter, record producer and mandolin player, who left punk rock behind to spend many years in a bluegrass duo called Uncle Monk. He died at 65 of bile duct cancer on July 11th, 2014. Born 1941.

David Byron (Garrick) – Died in 1985

The Uriah Heep singer died of a heart attack on February 28th, 1985 at 38. Born 1947.

Andrew Loog Oldham – 73 years old

The Rolling Stones manager and producer during much of the 1960s has written several books about his experiences. Born 1944.