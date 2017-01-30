And The SAG Award For Craziest Facial Expressions Goes To…

January 30, 2017 4:30 PM

First of all, you don’t even need to turn the sound up on this clip from The Screen Actors Guild awards show. In fact, it’s even better if you don’t. Just check out Winona Ryder’s reaction to David Harbour’s acceptance speech  when the cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” wins for Best Ensemble In A Drama Series.

Full disclosure: I had a “thing” for Winona Ryder from the first time I saw her (I think it was in “Heathers”). It just seemed to me that there was a lot of something else beneath that all that beauty… and shoplifting conviction aside, now I know what it probably is…a whole lot of crazy!

