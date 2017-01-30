TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Solo artist as well as Genesis frontman and drummer Phil Collins turns 66 years old today (January 30th).

Though he didn’t record it, Collins took the title of his second solo album, Hello, I Must Be Going, from a song that was first performed in an old movie. Who originally sang it? a) Al Jolson

b) Fred Astaire

c) Bing Crosby

d) Groucho Marx

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-An expanded version of Peter Frampton‘s classic Frampton Comes Alive is released on C-D.

2007-The Police announce that they will reunite to open up the Grammys.

2006-The members of Pink Floyd issue yet another statement saying they have no plans to reunite, this one after rumors spread that a run at London’s Royal Albert Hall is in the works.

1973-KISS play their first public show, at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York.

1972-The incident that inspires U-2‘s “Sunday, Bloody Sunday” takes place. Over a dozen Catholic civil rights protesters are shot by British soldiers in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

1970-Creedence Clearwater Revival performs at the Oakland Coliseum Arena. The show is recorded but not released on album until the early ’80s.

1969-The Beatles give their last concert, atop the Apple building in London. The 42-minute lunchtime performance includes “Dig a Pony,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Get Back,” “I’ve Got a Feeling” and “One After 909.” As shoppers and workers gather in the street below, the show is filmed for the movie Let It Be. When police end it, John Lennon quips, “I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the group, and I hope we passed the audition.”

1968-On tour together in Wellington, New Zealand, The Who and The Small Faces celebrate Small Faces singer Steve Marriott‘s birthday with a drunken party that causes the destruction of hotel windows and at least one stereo system. Soldiers are called to restore order.

BIRTHDAYS