Neil Young Not Against CSNY Reunion

By Annie Reuter

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young fans hoping for a reunion are in luck. In a recent interview with UK publication MOJO, Young reverses his 2014 statement that the band would never tour again.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Neil Young’s ‘Peace Trail’

“I think CSNY has every chance of getting together again,” Young said. “I’m not against it.”

While it’s no secret that the band has had its problems in the past, including David Crosby’s criticisms of Young, the singer says they will have to work on settling their disagreements but doesn’t think it will be too difficult.

“There’s been a lot of bad things happen among us, and a lot of things have to be settled,” he admits. “But that’s what brothers and families are all about. We’ll see what happens. I’m open. I don’t think I’m a major obstacle.”

Throughout their discussion, Young also touched upon politics and Donald Trump. Young reasons that the President may change his policies due to how the public perceives him.

“There are a lot of things about him that I just can’t buy into,” Young says. “But we also know this guy really likes to be popular. What if a lot of people didn’t like what he was doing and told him? He’s already shown a strange ability to change course. You gotta look at it like he’s impressionable.”