Steve Harvey Announces The Right Winner

I wonder if anyone really paid much attention to both the Miss USA, Miss Universe pageants from years past? But I bet alot more were tuned in to last night’s Miss Universe contest because hosting once again was…Steve Harvey the eastside Cleveland native just to see how he would do. And go figure, making first the top 10 then top 3 was? Miss Columbia. Miss France beat out Miss Haiti and yup and for real, Miss Columbia.
Thanks to CNN, HERE is the recap from last night’s Miss Universe pageant.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/entertainment/miss-universe-winner/