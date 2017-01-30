The Daily Cut: Genesis “Misunderstanding”

January 30, 2017 9:30 AM
Genesis: “Misunderstanding”

ALBUM: Duke

YEAR: 1980

WRITER:  Phil Collins

Peaked at number-14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite having been in Genesis for a decade, up until 1980’s Duke album, Phil Collins hadn’t written any songs for them. Keyboardist Tony Banks recalls how — and why — that changed. “’Misunderstanding’ was the first song we recorded that Phil wrote. Phil didn’t used to write all that much of Genesis’ material in the early days, up to and includingDuke, really. He just didn’t rate himself as a writer that much, I don’t think, and he’d never really tried it before. But after his problems with his marriage in that year, he started to write songs. And he played us a load of the songs he’d written and we picked out of them two songs. One of them was ‘Misunderstanding.’”

Phil Collins celebrates his 66th birthday today.

 

