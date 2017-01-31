Watch 1000 Musicians Play Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Rockin’ 1000 took the internet by storm in 2014 with their synchronized performance of the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly.”

The brainchild of Italian Rock aficionado Fabio Zaffagnini, the viral video was used as a ploy to invite Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters to Cesena, Italy. Since then, Rockin’ 1000 has taken on a life of its own and continues to perform live.

Now the group is back at it again with a thousand-person rendition of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” recorded in the Stadio Dino Manuzzi at their July That’s Live concert.

The 1991 alternative anthem off Nirvana’s sophomore effort has long been a singalong favorite at festivals worldwide, but we’ve never seen it played quite like this before. The tight musicianship, style, and pure energy of the performers is infectious. Check out the video, and be sure to stay tuned for more concert highlights.

