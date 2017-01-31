Best Super Bowl Commercials Of All-Time

Ever since DVRs became commonplace in American households, people have been fast-forwarding past the commercials to get back to the shows they want to watch – Super Bowl Sunday is typically the exception.
We thought we’d have some fun looking back at some of the best commercials of all-time.
Coca Cola’s Mean Joe Green (1979)
McDonald’s The Showdown (1993)
Reebok’s Office Linebacker with Terry Tate (2003)
Wendy’s Where’s The Beef? (1984)
Snickers with Betty White (2010)
Volkswagen’s The Force (2011)
Old Spice’s The Man Your Man Could Smell Like (2010)
Apple’s Introducing Macintosh (1984)
Nike’s Air Jordan and Bugs Bunny (1992)
Pepsi’s Your Cheating Heart (1996)
Budweiser’s Bud Frogs (1995)