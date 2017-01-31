Bob Dylan Announces Triple Album of American Standards

The Nobel Prizewinner released his take on “I Could Have Told You." January 31, 2017 10:14 AM
By Hayden Wright

Bob Dylan is using the tailwind from his surprise Nobel Prize win to release a new triple album, including a cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I Could Have Told You.”

Triplicate will contain three albums of American standards, from “The Best Is Yet To Come” to “Stormy Weather.” The first Sinatra cover serves as a teaser for Dylan’s approach to other songs in the pop canon.

Check out “I Could Have Told You” and the full track list for Dylan’s Triplicate below.

Bob Dylan’s Triplicate:

‘Til The Sun Goes Down:

  1. I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans
  2. September of My Years
  3. I Could Have Told You
  4. Once Upon a Time
  5. Stormy Weather
  6. This Nearly Was Mine
  7. That Old Feeling
  8. It Gets Lonely Early
  9. My One and Only Love
  10. Trade Winds

Devil Dolls:

  1. Braggin’
  2. As Time Goes By
  3. Imagination
  4. How Deep Is the Ocean
  5. P.S. I Love You
  6. The Best Is Yet to Come
  7. But Beautiful
  8. Here’s That Rainy Day
  9. Where Is the One
  10. There’s a Flaw in My Flue

Comin’ Home Late:

  1. Day In, Day Out
  2. I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night
  3. Sentimental Journey
  4. Somewhere Along the Way
  5. When the World Was Young
  6. These Foolish Things
  7. You Go to My Head
  8. Stardust
  9. It’s Funny to Everyone But Me
  10. Why Was I Born

 

