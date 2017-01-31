TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty-five years ago today, John Lennon and Yoko Ono taped the first of a week of the daytime Mike Douglas Shows they co-hosted, which were aired couple of weeks later.

Which band backed John and Yoko during their performances that week? a) The Band

b) The Plastic Ono Band

c) Elephant’s Memory

d) Crazy Elephant

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Neil Young, who’d been nominated 13 times in the previous 20 years but had never won, wins a Grammy for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for Neil Young Archives Volume One (1963-1972). His speech is perhaps the briefest ever at the event: he says, “Thank you everybody.”

2009-Former Buffalo Springfield drummer Dewey Martin dies in his Van Nuys, California apartment at 68.

2001-KISS announce that drummer Peter Criss will not be with the band for the remainder of their Farewell Tour. He is replaced by Eric Singer.

1982-The Doobie Brothers announce their breakup, but say they’ll do a farewell tour.

1981-Blondie has its third number-one on the singles chart, with “The Tide Is High.”

1976-David Bowie releases Station to Station.

1975-Elton John‘s Greatest Hits is America’s best-selling album for the 10th week in a row.

1974-Ringo Starr gets a gold record for “You’re 16.”

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono tape the first of five Mike Douglas Shows. The Chambers Brothers, Ralph Nader and comic Louis Nye are guests. John and Yoko, with The Plastic Ono Band (and Elephant’s Memory), sing “It’s So Hard.” The show airs in most cities on February 14th.

1970-The Grateful Dead are arrested for possession of LSD and barbiturates in New Orleans. The incident is later incorporated into the lyrics of “Truckin.

1969-Led Zeppelin plays its first New York show, opening for Iron Butterfly at the Fillmore East.

1967-Inspired by seeing Jimi Hendrix perform at London’s Saville Theater, Jack Bruce composes the riff for Cream‘s “Sunshine of Your Love.”

1967-The Beatles‘ “Penny Lane” is first broadcast on the pirate station Radio London 17 days before its official British release. The previous day, manager Brian Epstein had told EMI to make the song the next Beatles single .

