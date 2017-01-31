“Honey, There’s A Moose In The Basement!”

If you live in Idaho you don’t need to travel to Disneyworld. Take the couple that found a full-grown live moose in their basement for instance. It’s a small world indeed. Somehow this moose fell through a window and ended up in the basement. That was the easy part, the hard part was getting him out.

You gotta see it to believe it

I get that the moose had to be tranquilized and carried outside, but if I was the homeowner I would be asking “couldn’t you have done all that BEFORE the critter turned a perfectly good rug into a litter box?”