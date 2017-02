Phil Rudd didn’t have anything good to say about Axl Rose when he was fronting AC/DC, of course being under house arrest can sour ones’ outlook on things. Nowadays Phil is back touring with his band, Head Job, and his opinion of Axl has changed. His opinion of himself has changed also.

Full story from Musicradar

Gotta give him credit, that’s one of the most straightforward and honest interviews that you’re gonna run across.