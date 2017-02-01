Best Banana Bread Ever

It’s Superbowl Sunday and everyone is bringing pizza, wings and dips. They forgot the dessert. Here is a recipe for banana bread that is super easy and it will hit the spot when it comes to something sweet, but not overly sweet. To make it festive, instead of using a bread pan why not try a bundt pan.

Ingredients

1 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Shortening (Crisco)

2 Eggs

3 Tablespoons Sour Cream

2 Cups Flour

1 Teaspoon Baking Soda

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

3 or 4 Large Bananas, mashed

1/2 Cup Chopped Walnuts

Directions

Mix flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

Cream together sugar, shortening, and eggs with an electric mixer.

Add flour mixture and sour cream to the sugar, shortening and eggs.

Finally add the bananas and nuts. Mix well with a wooden spoon or spatula.

Pour into a bundt pan that has been greased or sprayed with non-stick spray.

Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted to center comes out clean.