TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell celebrates his 67th birthday today (February 1st).

Campbell co-wrote and co-produced one of Don Henley‘s biggest ’80s solo hits. Which one of these was it?

a) “Dirty Laundry”

b) “The Boys of Summer”

c) “All She Wants to Do Is Dance”

d) “The End of the Innocence”

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play to their biggest-ever audience as the halftime entertainment at Super Bowl 43 in Tampa, Florida. With an estimated billion people watching worldwide and more than 70-thousand in the stadium, they pack four songs into the 12-minute slot: “10th Avenue Freeze Out,” “Born to Run,” “Working on a Dream” and “Glory Days.”

2004-Aerosmith headline the pre-game show at the Super Bowl in Houston. But their performance is overshadowed by Janet Jackson‘s “wardrobe malfunction” during the halftime show.

1992-Nirvana‘s Nevermind album reaches number-one in Billboard for the second time.

1988-The Cars announce their breakup.

1985-Glenn Frey of the Eagles makes his acting debut as a pilot on an episode of Miami Vice that is based on his song “Smuggler’s Blues.”

1967-The Beatles record the title song for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at Abbey Road.

1964-The Beatles have their first number-one single in America. “I Want to Hold Your Hand” starts a string of 14 consecutive weeks in which The Fab Four top the Billboard singles chart. After seven weeks of “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” is in for two weeks. “Can’t Buy Me Love” closes the run with five weeks atop the Hot 100.

1963-Neil Young‘s instrumental group, The Squires, which models itself after England’s Shadows, plays its first show at the Riverview Community Club in Winnipeg, Canada.

BIRTHDAYS