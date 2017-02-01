Paul McCartney Shares Previously Unreleased ‘Twenty Fine Fingers’

By Amanda Wicks

Paul McCartney shared a previously unreleased demo of “Twenty Fine Fingers,” which he co-wrote with Elvis Costello in 1989.

The track appears on the upcoming deluxe edition of McCartney’s Flowers in the Dirt. McCartney and Costello originally co-wrote one-third of the album together, with “My Brave Face,” “You Want Her Too,” “Don’t Be Careless Love” and “That Day is Done” all making the album. “Twenty Fine Fingers,” however did not.

Now, fans can hear their duo’s additional collaboration. At 2:26, the song is quick, but it moves at a steady pace. “Twenty fine fingers, baby/ I love your nails, I love your touch, I love to touch you, baby/ It never fails to cure me/ Some say ‘Give me five!’ but I’ll give you ten/ You could make it twenty, but you’re holding out again,” McCartney and Costello sing on the opening verse.

Flowers in the Dirt drops March 24th.