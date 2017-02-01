The Daily Cut: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Here Comes My Girl”

February 1, 2017 8:30 AM
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: “Here Comes My Girl”

ALBUM: Damn the Torpedoes

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Tom Petty, Mike Campbell

Peaked at number-59 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Refugee” and “Here Comes My Girl” were not only the two singles off Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 1980 Damn the Torpedos, but the first two cuts on the album. While neither one was a huge Top 40 hit, both became FM rock radio classics and, according to producer Jimmy Iovine, the two best album-opening tracks he ever worked on. Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell talks about whether the band knew what they had at the time.  Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell on producer Jimmy Iovine’s enthusiasm about the first two cuts on Damn the Torpedoes, “Refugee” and “Here Comes My Girl.”“As much as we ever do, we knew they were good. But I think it helped the confidence a lot to have Jimmy come in and stand behind them and fight for them. You never really know, do you? You know, you think, ‘Well, this is pretty good, this might be a hit. Sometimes it is, sometimes it ain’t. With us you just never know.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell celebrates his 67th birthday today.

