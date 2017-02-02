6 More Weeks Unfortunately Of Winter

February 2, 2017 8:59 AM
And not only has Punxsutawney Phil seen his shadow, Buckeye Chuck in Marion, Ohio also saw his shadow so it’s 6 more weeks of making sure the snow blower has plenty of gas. Also that your hands, arms and shoulders are in good working order, properly lubed up in case you don’t own a snow blower and shovel the driveway, sidewalk old school. I’m not too worried about this are you? Yes, I’m a fan of certain forms of global warming and really enjoyed last winter. Cleveland endured through an almost record snowfall shortage not seen, nor felt in 100 years. But we were due for a winter. Now that means spring will arrive in June instead of April.

Thanks to the Weather Channel, HERE are the details. Have a great day and happy almost Friday.

 

