Classic Rock Almanac February 2, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES
2007-Van Halen announces a tour with returning singer David Lee Roth and Eddie‘s son Wolfgang replacing Michael Anthony on bass.
2006-Bono joins President George W. Bush at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. The U2 frontman uses the multi-faith, bi-partisan gathering to promote his One charity campaign.
1992-Todd Rundgren and girlfriend Michele Gray have a son they name Rebop.
1981-REO Speedwagon‘s Hi-Infidelity, which will become the year’s top-selling album, is certified platinum. It ultimately spends 15 weeks atop the album charts.
1980-On the first anniversary of Sid Vicious‘s death, a thousand London punks march from Chelsea to Hyde Park. His mother, Ann Beverly, who was to have led the march, misses the fun because she’s in a hospital, having suffered a drug overdose the night before.
1977-New York-based punk poet-journalist-singer Patti Smith signs with Arista Records.
1974-During a show in San Francisco, ELP keyboardist Keith Emerson suffers cuts on his hands when a rigged piano explodes prematurely.
1970-“I read the news today, oh boy,” the opening line of The Beatles‘ “A Day in the Life,” is used by Look magazine to headline a retrospective of the 1960s.
1968-Genesis release their first single, “The Silent Sun,” in the UK.
1968-Simon & Garfunkel record the single version of “Mrs. Robinson,” which differs from what’s heard in the movie The Graduate.
BIRTHDAYS
Ross Valory – 68 years old
Journey bassist. Born 1949.
Graham Nash – 75 years old
The English-born singer-songwriter-guitarist-photographer and his boyhood pal Allan Clarke harmonized on such Hollies‘ hits as “Bus Stop,” “Stop Stop Stop” and “On a Carousel” in the ’60s. But when the group showed no interest in cutting his “Marrakesh Express,” Nash quit and teamed up with David Crosby and Stephen Stills as Crosby Stills and Nash. They became a foursome with the addition of Neil Young right before their legendary performance at Woodstock. Born 1942.