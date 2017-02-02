Classic Rock Almanac February 2, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Van Halen announces a tour with returning singer David Lee Roth and Eddie‘s son Wolfgang replacing Michael Anthony on bass.

2006-Bono joins President George W. Bush at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. The U2 frontman uses the multi-faith, bi-partisan gathering to promote his One charity campaign.

1992-Todd Rundgren and girlfriend Michele Gray have a son they name Rebop.

1981-REO Speedwagon‘s Hi-Infidelity, which will become the year’s top-selling album, is certified platinum. It ultimately spends 15 weeks atop the album charts.

1980-On the first anniversary of Sid Vicious‘s death, a thousand London punks march from Chelsea to Hyde Park. His mother, Ann Beverly, who was to have led the march, misses the fun because she’s in a hospital, having suffered a drug overdose the night before.

1977-New York-based punk poet-journalist-singer Patti Smith signs with Arista Records.

1974-During a show in San Francisco, ELP keyboardist Keith Emerson suffers cuts on his hands when a rigged piano explodes prematurely.

1970-“I read the news today, oh boy,” the opening line of The Beatles‘ “A Day in the Life,” is used by Look magazine to headline a retrospective of the 1960s.

1968-Genesis release their first single, “The Silent Sun,” in the UK.

1968-Simon & Garfunkel record the single version of “Mrs. Robinson,” which differs from what’s heard in the movie The Graduate.

