TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (February 3rd) is Dave Davies of The Kinks 70th birthday.

Over the course of his career with The Kinks and beyond, Davies has released seven studio solo albums. The most recent one was in celebration of The Kinks’ 50th anniversary and contained a number of songs about his early days with the band. What is its title? a) Music From the Green Amp

b) Rippin’ Up Time

c) We Really Got You

d) Looking Back Over My Shoulder

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at halftime of Super Bowl 42.

2003-Lana Clarkson dies of a gunshot wound at Phil Spector‘s L-A-area mansion. The aspiring actress had met the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame producer earlier that evening at an L-A club.

1990-Del Shannon performs for the last time, at a Buddy Holly tribute show at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, backed by The Crickets. Six days later, back home in California, he takes his own life.

1968-Paul McCartney (playing piano) and Ringo Starr record the basic tracks for “Lady Madonna” at Abbey Road. Although it’s often said that Paul cut the song solo, all four Beatles did contribute to the record.

196-Pioneering English producer-songwriter Joe Meek murders his landlady with a shotgun and then kills himself in the London apartment which doubled as his recording studio. The mastermind behind The Tornadoes‘ chart-topping instrumental “Telstar” and The Honeycombs‘ “Have I the Right” was obsessed with Buddy Holly, who died on the same date eight years earlier.

1959-Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP “The Big Bopper” Richardson all die in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Waylon Jennings was due to be on the same chartered flight but gave up his seat.

BIRTHDAYS