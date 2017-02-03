For The Ladies: Hunks of Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl Sunday: A day filled with hilarious commercials, delicious drinks and some of the best appetizers you’ll snack on all year. Oh, and a football game.
We’re just messing around, the game is the best part; hello, have you seen the players? Check out some of our favorites from Super Bowl LI’s teams below & let us know who we missed!
Tom Brady – Quarterback, New England Patriots
A fantastic quarterback with six Super Bowl appearances and perhaps the most photogenic smile in the whole NFL. Bonus points for being married to Gisele Bündchen. The dad-thing doesn’t hurt either.
Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski – Tight End, New England Patriots
Gronk has quite the ‘party animal’ reputation, is certainly a prankster and will soon be seen on the big screen… at least he hopes. There’s just something about his big smile and innocent demeanor that makes him a go-to fan fave.
Julian Edelman – Wide Receiver, New England Patriots
Edelman studied business management at Kent State University in Ohio but especially loved his marketing classes. That’s pretty obvious when you look at some of the fun things he like to post on his social media.
Julio Jones – Wide Receiver, Atlanta Falcons
Though he’ll soon be celebrating only his 28th birthday (on Feb. 8 in case you want to send him a card), Jones is already dominating the game and making history like it’s nothing.
Matt Ryan – Quarterback, Atlanta Falcons
Dubbed Matty-Ice, this QB knows how to make the right choices on the field… and how to appreciate them later.
Danny Amendola – Wide Receiver, New England Patriots
After nearly 4 years with the Patriots, Amendola has developed quite the wicked sense of humor. He’s gotta be a keeper; he’s dating a former Miss Universe, after all.
Taylor Gabriel – Wide Receiver, Atlanta Falcons
Before playing for a Super Bowl-bound team, Gabriel played for the Cleveland Browns. Safe to say we miss him.
Jimmy Garoppolo – Quarterback, New England Patriots
The Browns have their eyes set on Garoppolo and, let’s just say, we’re totally on board.
Chris Hogan – Wide Receiver, New England Patriots
Hogan is one lucky man between his team, his dogs, his beautiful fiancée and his growing family — twins are on the way!