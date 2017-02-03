For The Ladies: Hunks of Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl Sunday: A day filled with hilarious commercials, delicious drinks and some of the best appetizers you’ll snack on all year. Oh, and a football game.

We’re just messing around, the game is the best part; hello, have you seen the players? Check out some of our favorites from Super Bowl LI’s teams below & let us know who we missed!

Tom Brady – Quarterback, New England Patriots

A fantastic quarterback with six Super Bowl appearances and perhaps the most photogenic smile in the whole NFL. Bonus points for being married to Gisele Bündchen. The dad-thing doesn’t hurt either.

"Good luck Daddy" ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski – Tight End, New England Patriots

Gronk has quite the ‘party animal’ reputation, is certainly a prankster and will soon be seen on the big screen… at least he hopes. There’s just something about his big smile and innocent demeanor that makes him a go-to fan fave.

💡Hello ladies and gentlemen. This is me in a tuxedo. A very rare occasion. #fun A photo posted by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Apr 11, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Julian Edelman – Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

Edelman studied business management at Kent State University in Ohio but especially loved his marketing classes. That’s pretty obvious when you look at some of the fun things he like to post on his social media.

who me? @procamps A photo posted by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Oct 3, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

Julio Jones – Wide Receiver, Atlanta Falcons

Though he’ll soon be celebrating only his 28th birthday (on Feb. 8 in case you want to send him a card), Jones is already dominating the game and making history like it’s nothing.

A photo posted by Jet Jones (@juliojones_11) on Jun 6, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

Matt Ryan – Quarterback, Atlanta Falcons

Dubbed Matty-Ice, this QB knows how to make the right choices on the field… and how to appreciate them later.

That Wednesday feeling! #RiseUp A photo posted by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on Nov 2, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Danny Amendola – Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

After nearly 4 years with the Patriots, Amendola has developed quite the wicked sense of humor. He’s gotta be a keeper; he’s dating a former Miss Universe, after all.

#OneMore #LetsHearIt A video posted by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Taylor Gabriel – Wide Receiver, Atlanta Falcons

Before playing for a Super Bowl-bound team, Gabriel played for the Cleveland Browns. Safe to say we miss him.

Great Team Win A photo posted by Taylor Gabriel (@tgdadon) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Jimmy Garoppolo – Quarterback, New England Patriots

The Browns have their eyes set on Garoppolo and, let’s just say, we’re totally on board.

Never forget where you came from #EIU A photo posted by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Jan 16, 2014 at 5:47pm PST

Chris Hogan – Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

Hogan is one lucky man between his team, his dogs, his beautiful fiancée and his growing family — twins are on the way!