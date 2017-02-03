It Happened Yesterday Groundhogs Day – I Think

Buckeye Chuck Ohio Shadow More Winter

Balzac Billy Ontario Shadow More Winter

Shubenacadie Sam Nova Scotia No Shadow Early Spring

Gen. Beauregard Lee GA No Shadow Early Spring

Spanish Joe Ontario No Shadow Early Spring

Dunkirk Dave NY Shadow More Winter

Milltown Mel NJ No Shadow Early Spring

Punxsutawney Phil PA Shadow More Winter

Staten Island Chuck NY No Shadow Early Spring

Woodstock Willie IL Shadow More Winter

Jimmy the Groundhog WI Shadow More Winter

Chuckles VIII CT No Shadow Early Spring

Wiarton Willie Ontario No Shadow Early Spring

Queen Charlotte NC No Shadow Early Spring

Sir Walter Wally NC No Shadow Early Spring

Smith Lake Jake AL Has Not Called

Groundhog Day is a perfect tradition for this great holiday. People can also buy groundhog merchandise such as groundhog hats and groundhog jerky. The groundhog tradition stems from a German superstition that states if an animal who is in hibernation casts a shadow on February 2nd, a Christian holiday called Candlemas, winter will continue for six more weeks.

According to folklore, if it is cloudy when a groundhog emerges from its burrow on this day, then spring will come early; if it is sunny, the groundhog will supposedly see its shadow and retreat back into its burrow, and the winter weather will continue for six more weeks. Modern customs of the holiday involve celebrations where early morning festivals are held to watch the groundhog emerging from its burrow.

In the meantime, watch “Groundhog Day” on February 2nd. If you’ve seen it already, you’ll be able to recite some of the lines right along with Bill Murray as he plays Phil Connors.

“Groundhog Day” Movie Quotes

Phil Connors: Excuse me, where is everybody going?

Fan on Street: To Gobbler’s Knob. It’s Groundhog Day.

Phil Connors: It’s still just once a year, isn’t it?

Phil: Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn’t one today.

Phil: You want a prediction about the weather, you’re asking the wrong Phil. I’ll give you a winter prediction: It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be gray, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life.

Rita: I like to see a man of advancing years throwing caution to the wind. It’s inspiring in a way.

Phil: My years are not advancing as fast as you might think.

Mrs. Lancaster: Will you be checking out today, Mr. Connors?

Phil: Chance of departure today: one hundred percent!

Phil: It’s the same thing your whole life: “Clean up your room. Stand up straight. Pick up your feet. Take it like a man. Be nice to your sister. Don’t mix beer and wine, ever.” Oh yeah: “Don’t drive on the railroad track.”

Gus: Well, Phil, that’s one I happen to agree with.

Phil Connors: This is pitiful. A thousand people freezing their butts off waiting to worship a rat. What a hype. Groundhog Day used to mean something in this town. They used to pull the hog out, and they used to eat it. You’re hypocrites, all of you!