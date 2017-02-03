It Happened Yesterday Groundhogs Day – I Think

Buckeye Chuck   Ohio      Shadow                More Winter

Balzac Billy    Ontario       Shadow                More Winter

Shubenacadie Sam           Nova Scotia        No Shadow         Early Spring

Gen. Beauregard Lee GA No Shadow         Early Spring

Spanish Joe Ontario         No Shadow         Early Spring

Dunkirk Dave      NY          Shadow                More Winter

Milltown Mel      NJ           No Shadow         Early Spring

Punxsutawney Phil PA        Shadow                More Winter

Staten Island Chuck          NY          No Shadow         Early Spring

Woodstock Willie             IL            Shadow More Winter

Jimmy the Groundhog     WI          Shadow More Winter

Chuckles VIII       CT          No Shadow         Early Spring

Wiarton Willie Ontario    No Shadow         Early Spring

Queen Charlotte               NC          No Shadow         Early Spring

Sir Walter Wally NC          No Shadow         Early Spring

Smith Lake Jake AL           Has  Not Called

Groundhog Day is a perfect tradition for this great holiday. People can also buy groundhog merchandise such as groundhog hats and groundhog jerky. The groundhog tradition stems from a German superstition that states if an animal who is in hibernation casts a shadow on February 2nd, a Christian holiday called Candlemas, winter will continue for six more weeks.

According to folklore, if it is cloudy when a groundhog emerges from its burrow on this day, then spring will come early; if it is sunny, the groundhog will supposedly see its shadow and retreat back into its burrow, and the winter weather will continue for six more weeks. Modern customs of the holiday involve celebrations where early morning festivals are held to watch the groundhog emerging from its burrow.

In the meantime, watch “Groundhog Day” on February 2nd. If you’ve seen it already, you’ll be able to recite some of the lines right along with Bill Murray as he plays Phil Connors.

“Groundhog Day” Movie Quotes

Phil Connors: Excuse me, where is everybody going?

Fan on Street: To Gobbler’s Knob. It’s Groundhog Day.

Phil Connors: It’s still just once a year, isn’t it?

Phil: Well, what if there is no tomorrow? There wasn’t one today.

Phil: You want a prediction about the weather, you’re asking the wrong Phil. I’ll give you a winter prediction: It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be gray, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life.

Rita: I like to see a man of advancing years throwing caution to the wind. It’s inspiring in a way.

Phil: My years are not advancing as fast as you might think.

Mrs. Lancaster: Will you be checking out today, Mr. Connors?

Phil: Chance of departure today: one hundred percent!

Phil: It’s the same thing your whole life: “Clean up your room. Stand up straight. Pick up your feet. Take it like a man. Be nice to your sister. Don’t mix beer and wine, ever.” Oh yeah: “Don’t drive on the railroad track.”

Gus: Well, Phil, that’s one I happen to agree with.

Phil Connors: This is pitiful. A thousand people freezing their butts off waiting to worship a rat. What a hype. Groundhog Day used to mean something in this town. They used to pull the hog out, and they used to eat it. You’re hypocrites, all of you!

