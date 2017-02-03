Mr.Classic’s Blues Pick of the Day John Lee Hooker Boom Boom

John Lee Hooker Boom Boom

Certainly one of the greatest influences in rock n roll John Lee Hooker (c. August 22, 1912– June 21, 2001) was an American blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist. The son of a sharecropper, he rose to prominence performing an electric guitar-style adaptation of Delta blues. Hooker often incorporated other elements, including talking blues and early North Mississippi Hill country blues. He developed his own driving-rhythm boogie style, distinct from the 1930s–1940s piano-derived boogie-woogie.

Some of his best known songs include “Boogie Chillen'” (1948), “Crawling King Snake” (1949), “Dimples” (1956), “Boom Boom” (1962), and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” (1966). Several of his later albums, including The Healer (1989), Mr. Lucky (1991), Chill Out (1995), and Don’t Look Back (1997) were album chart successes in the U.S. and U.K., and Don’t Look Back won a Grammy Award in 1998.

World class song writer and guitarist of the Delta blues John Lee Hooker jr. was a huge influence in Classic Rock and the British invasion. British blues bands such as the Animals and Yardbirds idolized Hooker during the early ’60s; Eric Burdon’s boys cut a credible 1964 cover of “Boom Boom” that outsold Hooker’s original on the American pop charts. Hooker visited Europe in 1962 under the auspices of the first American Folk Blues Festival, leaving behind the popular waxings “Let’s Make It” and “Shake It Baby” for foreign consumption.