Heading To The Great Big Home And Garden Show? Check Out Paula’s Picks First

I was able to get in to the Great Big Home and Garden Show while they were setting up. So much to see. It’s amazing. I am all about small living spaces, cabins, kitchens, hot tubs, and enjoying the outdoors with comfortable furniture and things to make your work easier. You will find all of that and more at the Great Big Home and Garden Show at The IX Center Feb. 3rd – 12th, 2017.

I visited Weaver Barns where I found my dream cabin.

Daso Custom Cabinetry where I went crazy over the kitchens.

Visit the hot tubs, you will not believe some of them, you can invite the whole neighborhood, that’s how big and deep they are.

Make sure you stop by the section that has walk-in bathtubs, you’ll be amazed at the size.

I loved the garden idea’s that Petitti’s had on display, Alice in Wonderland giant t-pot with bubbles coming out of the top, all their patio furniture displayed so you can get an idea on how to design your outdoor space.

It can’t be a garden show without the gardens, check out that section. It will blow your mind. You’ll know the entrance when you see it, trust me. I especially liked the Brothers Grimm Landscaping & Design garden, it’s called The Godfather.

You can check out all my photos from my behind the scenes preview here.