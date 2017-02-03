So Who Are You Picking? Atlanta Or New England?

And just like with Super Bowl 50 last year, all of the experts are calling for a momentous battle between Atlanta and New England. However as is usually the case in past Super Bowls, that Carolina-Denver game was never momentous last year when they were calling for the same. The only drama was hoping to hit on those squares you bet $5 or $10 or more on at the bar. I’m hoping for a great game, wouldn’t mind hitting a square too. So I hope that we get a great game and some money in our pockets too.

Thanks to SI.com, with their bevy of experts who also are predicting an epic game and choose the winner HERE. Which is pretty much unanimous for New England.

Have a great weekend.

http://www.si.com/nfl/2017/02/01/super-bowl-2017-predictions-score-picks