Calling all Shamrock Shake lovers! The best time of the year just got better… 4x better to be exact.

Our friends over at McDonald’s have announced four new drinks to their already sham-rockin’ line-up.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe

Chocolate Shamrock Shake

Shamrock Hot Chocolate

Shamrock Mocha

Head over to Thrillist for their descriptions and head to your nearest McD’s to enjoy new twists on your favorite classic.