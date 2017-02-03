The Daily Cut: The Kinks “Sunny Afternoon”

The Kinks: “Sunny Afternoon”

ALBUM: Face to Face

YEAR: 1966

WRITER: Ray Davies

Peaked at number-14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Sunny Afternoon” is one of The Kinks most enduring songs and the one they chose as the title of the current hit British musical about their early days. Guitarist Dave Davies says something about the song’s structure really gets him. “It’s an amazing record. It’s got this trance like kind of [sings]. It’s like hypnosis. There’s something very hypnotic about descending lines that go back up again. There’s something I’ve always liked about the feeling of that. It’s like when you’re going down, you’re not quite sure where you’re gonna end up. And if you can try and somehow keep that naiveté, that innocence [sings], it’s like an adventure. And when it goes up, it’s like the optimistic side of the thing.”

he Kinks’ Dave Davies celebrates his 70th birthday today.