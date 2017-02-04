Classic Rock Almanac February 4, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Mickey Hart of The Grateful Dead reunite for their first performance together since 2004. Deadheads for Obama is a get-out-the-vote concert in support of Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco the night before Super Tuesday.

2008-John Mellencamp asks John McCain, whom he does not support, to stop using his songs “Our Country” and “Pink Houses” at campaign rallies. The senator complies.

2008-NASA beams The Beatles‘ song “Across the Universe” to Polaris, better known as the North Star. The unique broadcast celebrates the 40th anniversary of the song and the 45th anniversary of NASA’s Deep Space Network — which communicates with its distant probes — and the 50th anniversary of the space agency. Even at the speed of light, the signal will take 431 years to reach its destination — Polaris is two-point-five-quadrillion miles from Earth.

2007-Billy Joel becomes the first performer to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” at two Super Bowls. He sings the national anthem at Super Bowl 41 in Miami, after having done the honors in the same city 18 years earlier. Prince turns in an electrifying halftime show performance as Peyton Manning leads the Indianapolis Colts to a 29-to-17 win over the Chicago Bears.

1989-Guns n’ Roses becomes the first act in 15 years (since Jim Croce) to have two albums in the Top 5 of Billboard‘s album chart: Appetite for Destruction and the mini-album G n’ R Lies.

1977-Fleetwood Mac‘s Rumours is released. It will produce four Top 10 hits (“Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams” and “You Make Loving Fun”), win the Album of the Year Grammy (a year later), top Billboard‘s album chart for 31 weeks and sell over 20,000,000 copies.

1969-Paul McCartney responds to the other Beatles decision to make Allen Klein the group’s business manager by engaging Eastman & Eastman, Linda Eastman‘s father’s law firm, as general counsel for Apple.

BIRTHDAYS

Phil Ehart – 66 years old

Kansas drummer. Born 1951.

Alice Cooper (Vincent Furnier) – 69 years old

The shock-rock pioneer’s stunts — such as chopping up dolls onstage and parading with a boa constrictor — earned him ’70s notoriety. 1972’s “School’s Out” was his band’s first Top 10 hit, but he also went on to do well with ballads, including “You and I.” A big sports fan and avid golfer, Alice has added to his rock activities as a radio host and as the owner of a sports bar called Cooper’sTown in Phoenix. Born 1948.