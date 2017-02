I appreciate that some folks are letting their Super Bowl ads reach us before the game tomorrow. I saw this the other morning when Gronk was on Good Morning America. I like his spirit. And those vacations he takes with his fans. He’s too much. Not even mentioning the bit of dimples and those arms. Yikes! Hey Browns, let’s get someone like this please, no one will care how we do on the filed, lol. At last the women won’t!