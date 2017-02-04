It’s Come A Long Way Since 1967

Since the early year of 1967 when The Super Bowl Halftime Show was held at The L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles California at Super Bowl 1, the Halftime Show has come a long way. Above is pictured Roger Daltry of The Who, performers during Super Bowl 44.

Super Bowl 1. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35 – 10 in 1967 at The L. A. Memorial Coliseum. As you can see, there is not even a shot of the halftime show back in 1967. It wasn’t thought of as a big production at that point. But for those of you who would like to know, it was “The Liberty Bell” halftime show. The performers were the University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching Bands, Al Hirt, and The Anaheim High School Drill Team.

Wow! What a show! The next video is from SuperBowl 42 in 2008. Ladies and Gentlemen, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers!