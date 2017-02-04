Win Cleveland Golf & Travel Show Tickets

Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a pair of passes to the Cleveland Golf & Travel Show February 17th through the 19th at the I-X Center.

Cleveland’s premier winter golf event returns to the I-X Center! Attendees will see the Midwest’s largest presentation of golf equipment, apparel, and accessories all under one roof. In addition to great buys, you can also plan your next golf vacation! Nearly 100 local and national golf resorts will be on-hand and ready to help you with travel plans. Other show features include one-of-a-kind ball striking opportunities and competitions, stage presentations, celebrity appearances, and much more! This is the perfect time and place to gear up for spring!