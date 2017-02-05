Classic Rock Almanac February 5, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Pearl Jam release a remake of “Rock Around the Clock” called “Rock Around Barack” through their website. Guitarist Stone Gossard handles vocals in place of Eddie Vedder.

2007-The Beatles‘ Apple Corps Limited and Apple Computer enter into an agreement over the use of the name “Apple” and apple logos. The computer giant will now own all of the trademarks related to “Apple” and will license certain trademarks back to Apple Corps. Also, the ongoing trademark lawsuit between the companies will end, with each party bearing its own legal costs and Apple Computer will continue using its name and logos on I-Tunes.

2006-The Rolling Stones provide the halftime entertainment at Super Bowl 40 in Detroit, playing “Start Me Up,” “Rough Justice” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

1997-Led Zeppelin‘s The Song Remains the Same album goes quadruple-platinum.

1975-Queen begin their second U-S tour — their first as headliners — at the Agora in Columbus, Ohio.

1973-Elton John gets a gold record for “Crocodile Rock.”

1972-Paul Simon releases “Mother and Child Reunion,” his first solo single, from his self-titled solo album.

1969-Goodbye, the last Cream album to contain studio recordings, is released.

1962-Ringo Starr sits in for an ailing Pete Best at two Beatles shows — a lunchtime appearance at The Cavern and an evening show in Southport.

BIRTHDAYS

Duff McKagan – 53 years old

The bassist (whose first name is actually Michael) started out in Seattle punk bands (The Fartz) before finding fame in Guns n’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Neurotic Outsiders and Duff McKagan’s Loaded. He is also a writer and runs a wealth management business for musicians. Born 1964.

Hal Blaine (Harold Simon Belsky) – 88 years old

The prolific studio drummer, a member of the informal Wrecking Crew, backed almost everyone who recorded in L.A. during the ’50s and ’60s, including The Beach Boys, Gary Lewis, Nancy and Frank Sinatra and The Monkees. From 1964 on, he played on more Beach Boys records than Dennis Wilson. In 2000, he was among the first class of sidemen inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Born 1929.