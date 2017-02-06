Browns Notes: Tyvis Powell Claimed, Jimmy Garoppolo Watch Begins, NFL Offseason Important Dates

Bedford, Ohio native Tyvis Powell will get the opportunity to live out a childhood dream.

Play for the Cleveland Browns.

Powell, who grew up a die hard Browns fan, was claimed off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks Monday by the team prompting this tweet from the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Powell is entering his second NFL season out of Ohio State after originally signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks last year where he appeared in 8 games and logged 3 special teams tackles.

Waiting Game – Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be a hot commodity this offseason and the Browns are very interested, but they won’t be able to make a move for at least another month.

Trades between teams can’t be consummated until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on March 9.

Garoppolo won a pair of starts in place of Tom Brady, who was serving a 4-game ‘Deflategate’ suspension, before suffering a shoulder injury against the Dolphins in Week 2. He completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 496 yards with 4 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 119.0 rating in those 2 starts.

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears are also reported to have interest in Garoppolo but the Browns have the most ammunition by owning the Nos 1, 12, 33, 52 and 65 overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Mark Your Calendars – Here are the important dates leading up to the NFL Draft in April:

– February 15: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

– February 28-March 6: NFL Combine – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

– March 1: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

– March 7-9: During the period beginning at 12 noon, New York time, on March 7th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 9th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2016 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 9. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 9. During the above two-day negotiating period, no direct contact is permitted between a prospective unrestricted free agent and any employee or representative of a club, other than the player’s current club.

– March 9: The 2017 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. Trading period for 2017 also begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2016 contracts.

– March 26-29: Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.

– April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2016 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

– April 17: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

– April 21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

– April 26: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

– April 27-29: NFL Draft (Philadelphia).