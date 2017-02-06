Browns Open With Worst Odds To Win Super Bowl LII

The Cleveland Browns have never hosted, played in let alone a Super Bowl and it doesn’t appear that will end next year either.

At least according to Las Vegas.

Once again the Browns, who completed the worst season in franchise history by going 1-15 in 2016, open with the worst odds to end the team’s drought which dates back to 1964.

Following the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book listed the Browns at 250/1 to win Super Bowl LII which will be played next February in Minneapolis, Minnesota. OddsShark.com listed them at 225/1 along with San Francisco while Bovada also gave the Browns and 49ers the worst odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy in 2018 at 150/1.

OddsShark picked New England to repeat at 6/1 with Dallas listed with the second-best odds at 10/1 while Bovada picked the Patriots at 5/1 with the and Packers receiving 9/1 odds to win it all next season.