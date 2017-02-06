TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose celebrates his 55th birthday today.

In which city was Axl born? a) Lafayette, Louisiana

b) Indianapolis, Indiana

c) Lafayette, Indiana

d) Annapolis, Maryland

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-AC/DC taps Chris Slade, the band’s drummer from 1989 to 1994, to replace Phil Rudd on tour because his legal troubles prevent him from traveling.

2015-Bob Dylan gives a 35-minute speech at the conclusion of the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring him in Los Angeles. Beck, Alanis Morissette, Los Lobos, Jackson Browne, Jack White, Norah Jones, CSN, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young all perform Dylan songs.

2009-Neil Diamond is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year.

2006-James Taylor is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. Among those paying tribute to him are former MusiCares recipients David Crosby, Paul Simon, and Sting, as well as Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Carole King, Dr. John, Randy Newman and Bonnie Raitt.

1998-Beach Boys singer-guitarist Carl Wilson dies of complications from lung cancer at age 51.

1990-Billy Idol breaks several bones in a serious motorcycle accident after finishing an album called Charmed Life. As a result, he’s forced to bow out of a role in Oliver Stone‘s Doors movie.

1987-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young regroup for a pair of Greenpeace benefit concerts at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, California. It’s their first appearance together since Live Aid in 1985.

1981-Yoko Ono releases “Walking on Thin Ice — for John.” Lennon was mixing the song right before his death.

1981-George Harrison is joined by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as he starts recording “All These Years Ago.”

1958-George Harrison plays his first show with The Quarrymen at Wilson Hall in Liverpool.

BIRTHDAYS