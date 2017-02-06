Are Most College Students Too Stupid for School?

There are three major reasons why you go to school. You are there to learn a vocation, to further your advancement and contribute to supporting your family, your lifestyle and your community. There is actually a huge difference between going to community college and going away for school. Your education takes different dimensions. The process of learning is multidimensional. You learn that socially not everybody has your viewpoint and you will learn the aspects of the career choices you have made.

Learning a Lifetime Skill Set

A student starts developing an idea what kind of career they would like to pursue somewhere between the age of 14 and 17. The development of this idea is what the student needs to choose a college major and a direction. They choose a series of classes, designed by the school and predicated on the discipline they would like to learn. As a student, you need to apply yourself fully in this area, do the best you can to learn as much as you can, and score the highest grades in your field. Partying is not the main purpose for going to college. It’s just a great way to blow off steam.

Learning Not Everyone Thinks Like You

In most colleges and universities you meet people from different walks of life, different nationalities, different religions and different geographic areas. According to the Census Bureau more than half of the nation’s children are expected to be part of a minority race or ethnic group by around 2020. It’s the differences that help you learn that not every single person thinks the same way you do. Different cultures, different traditions, and different foods are intertwined in the school where you’re advancing your education. Learning about other people’s traditions and what they think is important. Sometimes these differences cause arguments and debate, but these are healthy. They are part of the learning process. Debating and discussing these differences develop your brain skills. Don’t miss this college bonus.

Learning not E veryone Socialize Like You Do

Making new friends, going out on dates and even asking for a date takes different dimensions in college. You find out everything doesn’t work the same at college as it did in high school. You need to develop and learn new techniques and different ways of talking to people. There are different social groups to join and extracurricular activities to explore. These are all part of your learning process. Here you’re not always going to get your way or have things go your way. This gives you real skills for the real world.

If you don’t understand that these are the three major legs of going to college, you’re probably wasting your time and money or maybe your parents money. Going off to college and living with people other than your family teaches you social skills that you need in life. Finding out that there are people in the world that don’t necessarily think like you teaches you to think in different dimensions. Just because somebody thinks differently than you doesn’t mean you can’t discuss or debate the difference between opinions. If you’re so intolerant that you’re not willing to learn and embrace the different aspects of going to college, then perhaps you’re just too stupid for school. Just because someone doesn’t have the same beliefs as you doesn’t necessarily mean they’re wrong.

If you need need to feel safe, you’re not working hard enough. Get out of your shell or you’ll be left behind by the people who do.

Take the time to learn, understand and marvel at other people’s viewpoints. There’s a good possibility you’ll learn something.