Michael Stanley On Ch 8 Tonight At 10 PM…

February 6, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Michael Stanley, Prostate Cancer

Since Channel 8 unleashed a promo during Super Bowl 51 concerning my “secret battle” with cancer I’ve received a lot of well-wishing communications for which I’m very, very, appreciative. A few months ago both myself and Bill Louis blogged here about our ongoing battles with prostate cancer (so really it isn’t all that “secret”). We’ve both completed our current courses of treatment, are feeling good, and are moving ahead.

Recently I was approached by two good friends of mine from Channel 8, Stephanie Schafer and Andy Fishman, who asked if I’d be willing to come on TV and talk about my journey with this disease. I agreed basically because I’d like to try and impress upon all you men over 50 that you need to start getting tested. I had been doing so and thanks to these regular tests my cancer was caught in a very early stage. The test (called a PSA test) is a simple blood test…easy stuff. For all the info tune in tonight on WJW’s 10 o’clock news and I’ll also be on their morning show tomorrow morning. Information is power, my friends!

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live