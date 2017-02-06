Michael Stanley On Ch 8 Tonight At 10 PM…

Since Channel 8 unleashed a promo during Super Bowl 51 concerning my “secret battle” with cancer I’ve received a lot of well-wishing communications for which I’m very, very, appreciative. A few months ago both myself and Bill Louis blogged here about our ongoing battles with prostate cancer (so really it isn’t all that “secret”). We’ve both completed our current courses of treatment, are feeling good, and are moving ahead.

Recently I was approached by two good friends of mine from Channel 8, Stephanie Schafer and Andy Fishman, who asked if I’d be willing to come on TV and talk about my journey with this disease. I agreed basically because I’d like to try and impress upon all you men over 50 that you need to start getting tested. I had been doing so and thanks to these regular tests my cancer was caught in a very early stage. The test (called a PSA test) is a simple blood test…easy stuff. For all the info tune in tonight on WJW’s 10 o’clock news and I’ll also be on their morning show tomorrow morning. Information is power, my friends!