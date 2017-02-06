STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT
“An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Lives” Featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers & Jeff Babko
JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA
SEPTEMBER 17
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 am online at LiveNation.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
Longtime comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will play a one-night only show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Lives”, featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko”, includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Martin and Short will also be joined by the Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, the bluegrass band with which Martin frequently performs.